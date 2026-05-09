In Photos: Media Personnel Visit War-Damaged Tehran Cinema

Tehran: Media personnel and photojournalists visited the site of Shokufeh Cinema Complex in the capital Tehran on Wednesday, which was damaged during the latest US-Israeli war of aggression on Iran that began on February 28.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the visit allowed media representatives to document the extent of the damage inflicted on the cinema complex. The Shokufeh Cinema, a cultural landmark in Tehran, suffered significant destruction during the conflict. The site has become a symbol of the broader impact of the war on civilian infrastructure.

The visit highlighted the challenges faced by cultural institutions in war-torn regions. The Shokufeh Cinema Complex, once a vibrant center for film enthusiasts, now stands as a reminder of the ongoing tensions and the toll of military conflicts on urban centers.