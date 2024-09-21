FM meets representatives of Egyptian community in US during visit to Egypt’s embassy in Washington



Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty visited the headquarters of the Egyptian Embassy in Washington, where he met with some leading representatives of the Egyptian community in the US on the sidelines of his current visit to the US capital.

According to foreign ministry spokesman Tamim Khallaf, the minister referred, during the meeting, to the priority that the state gives to the affairs of Egyptian citizens living abroad.

The top diplomat reviewed the most prominent determinants of Egyptian foreign policy and its priorities, in addition to the activities Egypt undertakes to deal with regional challenges and crises and tackle international issues.

He underlined the great importance that the foreign ministry attaches to supporting the state’s economic efforts, working to attract investments, backing the national economy and promoting development projects, Khallaf said.

He added that the minister was keen to listen to the views and proposals of the community repres

entatives on this score, praising the role played by Egyptians abroad in strengthening people-to-people ties between Egypt and the countries in which they reside.

Source: State Information Service Egypt