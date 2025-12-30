Tehran: The US assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in 2020 made it more difficult for meaningful diplomacy to take place between Washington and Tehran, says an American analyst. Giorgio Cafiero, the CEO of the [Persian] Gulf State Analytics and a researcher specializing in West Asian (Middle Eastern) affairs, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Cafiero said that although General Soleimani was vilified in Western capitals and Tel Aviv, he was widely regarded in Iran as a patriotic defender against the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group. He also pointed to the United States' bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities and involvement in Israel's war on the Islamic Republic in June 2025, arguing that such aggression was not guided by a genuine commitment to nuclear non-proliferation.

Cafiero expressed that while there is no doubt that Israel sought to destroy Iran's nuclear program, the motivations for that Israeli war on the Islamic Republic extended beyond issues related to Tehran's nuclear program. He stated that Israel's intention was to make Iran a country like Syria or Lebanon, aiming to weaken, fragment, and establish dominance over Iran. The Israeli leadership sees a strong and unified Iran as unacceptable.

Cafiero also noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet is lobbying the second Trump administration to allow Israel to restart the war against Iran in 2026 to further advance such aims. He emphasized that in a Middle East already torn apart by many conflicts, such Israeli policies are extremely destabilizing.

He continued to explain that with the United States supporting and facilitating such Israeli actions, Washington's image as a responsible actor on the international stage erodes further. Ultimately, these unilateral actions by Israel and the United States serve to foment more instability in the Middle East while weakening global security. For long-term stability in the region, there must be respect for states' sovereignty and international law, along with good faith diplomacy that includes dialogue between all actors, including those with major differences such as the United States and Iran.

General Soleimani, a prominent figure in the fight against terrorism in the region, was assassinated by the US military at the direct order of US President Donald Trump on January 3, 2020, near Baghdad's international airport.