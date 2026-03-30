Fake Images Falsely Claim Iran Captured US Marines on Kharg Island

Washington: American military reinforcements continue to arrive in the Middle East, as uncertainty persists over the possibility of US boots on the ground in Iran. President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could obliterate Kharg Island, a critical hub through which Iran processes around 90% of its oil exports.

According to France24.com, alongside rising tensions as Trump decides his next step, a surge of misinformation has spread online about US forces, with pro-Iran accounts circulating false content claiming to show captured American troops. One widely shared photo montage purports to list the names and identities of captured US Delta Force soldiers, while another viral video appears to mimic an Arabic-language television broadcast, claiming to show a US Marine speaking from captivity on Kharg Island.

These fake images form part of a broader pattern of disinformation. Similar content has circulated since early March, when now-deceased Iranian politician Ali Larijani alleged that American soldiers had been taken prisoner, and Washington was hiding it. Since then, AI-generated and manipulated images have proliferated online, amplifying false narratives in the war.

In Truth or Fake, Vedika Bahl examines these viral claims and debunks the misleading content.