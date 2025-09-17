Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy as the sole avenue for resolving international issues, including its nuclear program. He expressed the Islamic Republic’s readiness for any fair and balanced solution that ensures mutual interests.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in a phone conversation on Tuesday night with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noel Barrot, the Iranian foreign minister voiced concerns over escalating tensions and underscored the importance of maintaining dialogue and returning to a diplomatic path.

During the discussion, Araghchi criticized the activation of the snapback mechanism by European countries in the UN Security Council, describing it as lacking political and legal legitimacy and as an action that would exacerbate tensions and crises.

He reaffirmed the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program and highlighted the recent agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Araghchi emphasized that Iran views diplomacy as the only viable solution for international issues, including its nuclear program, and remains open to just and balanced solutions that benefit all parties involved.

The two ministers also reviewed the status of bilateral relations, including consular matters, and stressed the necessity of continuing communication and consultations between their countries.