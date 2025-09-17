Tehran: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has commended Iran’s freestyle wrestlers for winning the championship at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia. ‘I thank the national wrestling team for their world championship victory, achieved through astonishing effort and admirable conduct. The combination of strength and spirituality gives rise to sublime values. Well done!’ the Leader said in a message on Tuesday night.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Iran’s National Freestyle Wrestling Team clinched the championship title at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships, marking the country’s first world title in 12 years. The decisive moment came on Monday night when Amirhossein Firouzpour won a bronze medal in the 92kg category. The freestyle wrestler from Mazandaran defeated Kazakhstan’s Kamil Kurugliev 4-0, sealing Iran’s overall victory.

Firouzpour’s bronze was Iran’s seventh medal in Zagreb, following one gold, three silvers, and two other bronzes. This triumph marks Iran’s sixth world championship title since its first in 1961. The 2025 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Zagreb from September 13-21.