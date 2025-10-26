Moscow: A joint roundtable was recently convened between Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies and Russia’s Institute of CIS Countries in Moscow, where both parties underscored the importance of bolstering elite relations between the two nations.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the meeting was attended by Saeed Khatibzadeh, head of the Iranian center, and Konstantin Zatulin, director of the Russian institute. The discussion focused on potential areas of collaboration following the enactment of the comprehensive strategic cooperation document between Iran and Russia.

Khatibzadeh provided insights into the prevailing international and regional scenarios, emphasizing the need to enhance relations among Iran, Russia, and nations within the Global South. Experts from both countries engaged in detailed discussions on various pertinent issues.

This meeting took place during Khatibzadeh’s visit to Moscow, where he signed several cooperation agreements. His itinerary included a visit to the Institute of Scientific Information for Social Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences (INION RAN), where he formalized a memorandum of understanding.

Notably, on January 17, 2025, the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Iran and Russia was signed during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to the Kremlin. After receiving legal sanction from both countries’ parliaments, the foreign ministries of Iran and Russia declared the treaty’s official implementation on October 2, 2025.