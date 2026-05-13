Iran-India Ties Geopolitical Necessity in ‘Uncertain World’: Diplomat

New delhi: As Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi prepares to visit New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, an Iranian diplomat has highlighted the growing strategic importance of relations between Iran and India in a rapidly changing global order.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Director General for South Asia Division at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammadreza Bahrami described Tehran-New Delhi relations as a geopolitical necessity rooted in geography and shared interests rather than short-term political calculations.

Araghchi will travel to India to attend the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting on May 14-15, hosted by India and focused on regional stability, multilateral cooperation, and economic resilience. During the visit, he is expected to hold talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other participating officials.

Bahrami wrote, 'Relations between Iran and India are rooted in thousands of years of historical, cultural, and civilisational ties.' Modern diplomatic relations began in 1950 and were elevated to a strategic partnership through the Tehran and New Delhi declarations in 2001 and 2003.

According to the diplomat, cooperation between the two countries should not be interpreted through traditional geopolitical blocs or alliances. Instead, the partnership is primarily economic and connectivity-oriented, focusing on trade, transit, maritime security, and regional development.

'As one of the world's largest emerging economies, India requires energy security, stability in maritime routes, and reliable access to regional markets and corridors. Iran, meanwhile, sits at the crossroads of the Persian Gulf, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Indian Ocean, occupying a position that is practically impossible to exclude from regional equations.'

'One of the most important manifestations of this cooperation can be seen in the Chabahar Port project. Chabahar is part of a broader logic of regional connectivity in Asia. The significance of this project lies in the fact that it is not directed against any country and can instead complement regional trade routes.'

He concluded that in a world marked by growing instability and uncertainty, the most successful countries will be those capable of balancing competition with cooperation while grounding their policies in the enduring realities of geography and mutual interests.