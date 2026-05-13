US Maximalist Stance Main Obstacle to Ending War: Iran Top Diplomat

Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that a maximalist approach by the United States coupled with its threatening and provocative rhetoric are the main obstacle to ending the war and a possible agreement between the two sides. Araghchi made the remarks on Tuesday afternoon as he hosted talks with Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik and his accompanying diplomatic delegation in Tehran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Iranian foreign minister stated that the American side's maximalist stance, its threatening and provocative rhetoric, and Washington's lack of goodwill and sincerity are the most important obstacles to definitively ending the war and reaching a possible agreement. He also held the US and Israel responsible for disruptions to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi pointed to the military aggression of the US and the Zionist regime against Iran as the main cause of the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz. He noted the subsequent violations of the ceasefire due to the maritime blockade on Iranian ports. The US imposed this blockade on April 13, five days after a two-week ceasefire took effect between Tehran and Washington, which was later extended indefinitely.

The blockade followed failed talks between Tehran and Washington to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has maintained control since the early days of the war that began on February 28, as part of its self-defense measures. Iran has implemented regulations for navigation in Hormuz, preventing ships belonging to adversaries and their allies from passing through the Strait.

Araghchi conveyed to the Norwegian diplomat that Iran, as a coastal country of the Strait of Hormuz, is engaged in consultations and negotiations to formulate regulations and arrangements in accordance with international law, aimed at facilitating safe passage through the waterway.

Kravik, on his part, briefed Araghchi on his visits with Pakistani and Omani officials, emphasizing the need for restoring lasting peace and stability in the region. He also announced Norway's readiness to help in efforts aimed at advancing diplomacy and restoring safe navigation, as well as attempts to protect the environment.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Norwegian deputy foreign minister held separate talks with three Iranian counterparts on bilateral and international issues.