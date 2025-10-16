Kampala: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to expand relations with Uganda in the economic, agricultural, and trade fields. Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Kampala on Wednesday.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, during the meeting, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Uganda’s hosting of the summit and highlighted the importance of solidarity and cooperation among Non-Aligned Movement member states. He stressed safeguarding the movement’s principles, preventing the weakening of the rule of law, and supporting nations’ right to self-determination.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s commitment to strengthening relations with Africa, particularly Uganda, in economic, agricultural, and trade sectors. He also commended Uganda’s condemnation of the Israeli regime’s military actions against Iran.

President Museveni expressed satisfaction with the enduring relations between Uganda and Iran, based on mutual respect and benefits. He emphasized Uganda’s determination to further strengthen these ties.

The meeting concluded with a decision to convene a Joint Economic Commission meeting between the two countries to enhance economic and trade relations.