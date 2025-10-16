Tehran: Head of Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi says the Islamic Republic is ready for negotiations but will not accept any imposed demands. In an interview with Khamenei.ir, Kharrazi reaffirmed Iran’s principled stance on diplomatic engagement. He emphasized that Iran has always been prepared for talks based on logical principles while safeguarding the nation’s dignity and respect.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Kharrazi, who is a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said Iran is ready for talks as long as the fundamental principles of diplomatic negotiations are observed. The veteran diplomat added that Iran would firmly resist any such attempts at imposition.

Touching on the Israeli war of aggression against Iran, backed by Washington, in mid-June, Kharrazi said the Islamic Republic participated in the indirect talks with the US in good faith, with several rounds held, and progress was even being made. However, the United States subsequently launched an attack, he said, referring to the attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

On the nuclear issue, it was unequivocally stated that Iran’s nuclear capability is undeniable, the official said. However, he said, the country’s policy has always been one of transparency, grounded in the religious decree, Fatwa, issued by Ayatollah Khamenei, which forbids the production and use of weapons of mass destruction. Some parties mistakenly doubt the sincerity of this policy, perhaps due to a lack of understanding of Iranian culture and the authority of such a religious ruling, he noted. Iran has endeavored through various means to demonstrate that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, he underlined.