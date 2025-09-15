Doha: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated his condemnation of Israeli aggression against Qatar and other regions, highlighting the severe threat posed to stability in the West Asia region by Israel’s actions.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi made these statements during discussions with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha. The meeting took place on the sidelines of a gathering of foreign ministers from the Arab League (AL) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), organized in preparation for an emergency summit of heads of state from the two organizations, scheduled for Monday.

Araghchi emphasized Iran’s strong stance against the Israeli regime’s military aggression targeting Qatar. He called for a unified response from the Islamic world to confront Israel’s aggressive actions, halt the genocide in Gaza, and hold the leaders of the occupying regime accountable.

In his discussion with the Qatari foreign minister, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s support for Qatar, a stance consistently expressed by Iranian officials following Israel’s recent unprecedented attack aimed at Hamas leadership in Doha.

Al Thani expressed gratitude for Iran’s solidarity with Qatar’s people and government. He urged Islamic and Arab nations to intensify efforts to support the oppressed Palestinian population and address the growing threat of Israeli dominance in the region.

The two diplomats also reviewed bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar, discussed international developments, and addressed Iran’s nuclear issue, commending the Islamic Republic’s commitment to diplomacy.

During his visit to Doha, Araghchi also engaged in separate meetings with foreign ministers from other participating countries.