Vienna: Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has said that the United States opposes an Iranian proposed resolution aimed at prohibiting attacks on nuclear facilities.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Kamalvandi made the remark on Sunday after arriving in Vienna, Austria, where he will attend the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) that will begin on Monday. He said that Iran will present the resolution at the conference, adding that the country took the initiative after the United States and Israel struck Iranian nuclear sites in June.

The resolution aligns with previous IAEA resolutions that emphasized the prohibition of attacks on nuclear facilities, but the US has opposed the Iranian initiative and threatened to cut funding to the IAEA if the resolution is adopted, he said. Washington’s attempt to undermine the initiative reflects a broader pattern of US unilateralism that ultimately harms all nations, the Iranian official said.

Kamalvandi further noted that Iran must respond to these attacks to prevent future occurrences, emphasizing that such actions threaten not only the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities but also international law and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). He urged global cooperation to address these issues, saying that the challenge extends beyond Iran and impacts the security of nuclear facilities worldwide. He also called for unity among nations to confront such threats to international order and stability.

Kamalvandi also highlighted the significance of the 69th IAEA General Conference, which is held on September 15-19, saying that it addresses critical topics such as safeguard issues, security, safety, political affairs, and international law.