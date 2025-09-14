Israel Admits Major Loss at Weizmann Institute After Iranian Strike

Tel aviv: The head of the Scientific Council at Israel’s Weizmann Institute, Nir Davidzon, has disclosed that 50 laboratories within the research center suffered significant destruction as a result of a recent Iranian missile strike.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Weizmann Institute, long regarded as one of Israel’s most globally connected scientific institutions, is now grappling with increasing isolation from the international academic community. Davidzon, as quoted by Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen news network, stated that the institute was directly hit by two Iranian missiles, resulting in substantial damage to capital, materials, and irreplaceable experimental results.

Davidzon confirmed that 50 laboratories were completely destroyed, leaving numerous students and researchers without the necessary equipment or outcomes to proceed with their work. The impact of this strike has been catastrophic for ongoing research projects.

The events unfolded during a time when Tehran and Washington were enga

ged in indirect nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman. The negotiations were disrupted when Israel launched a large-scale aggression against Iran on June 13. Washington subsequently joined the Israeli offensive, attacking three of Iran’s main nuclear facilities under the pretext of preventing Iran from allegedly developing nuclear weapons.