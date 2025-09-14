

Doha: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has traveled to Qatar to attend an Arab-Islamic Ministerial Preparatory Meeting. The Iranian foreign minister departed for Qatar’s capital, Doha, early on Sunday. The meeting is set to be held later in the day.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the meeting by foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League (AL) precedes an emergency summit by the heads of state of Arab and Islamic countries. The emergency summit, scheduled for Monday, will take place in the wake of Israel’s airstrike on Doha earlier this week and the regime’s growing atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza. The summit is convened at the request of Qatar.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the summit. The emergency summit comes after Israel launched an act of aggression on Qatar on Tuesday, targeting the headquarters of top officials of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, in Doha. The attack was an attempt to assassinate the officials g

athering to review the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The airstrikes were widely condemned, and Iran strongly denounced the aggression. The Iranian administration’s presence at the summit underscores the nation’s commitment to addressing the escalation in regional tensions and supporting Palestinian interests amidst the ongoing conflict.