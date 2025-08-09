Jerusalem: A lot of countries worldwide have broadly condemned the plot by the Israeli regime to take control of Gaza City. The Israeli regime on Thursday approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the military takeover of Gaza City and the surrounding areas.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, shortly after the Israeli decision, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei called the move another sign of the regime’s intention to commit genocide in Palestine. In reaction to the move, world leaders have condemned Israel’s plan, warning that the move will put thousands of Palestinians at risk and deepen the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged area.

The foreign ministers of Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom have strongly condemned the measure. The French foreign ministry has said that the actions would constitute further serious violations of international law and lead to a complete dead end. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has termed Israel’s plan to take over Gaza as wrong.

On Saturday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yv¡n Gil Pinto published a statement on his official Telegram channel, saying that this occupation plan seeks to erase the existence of the Palestinian people and is intolerable to the conscience of humanity. He added that Caracas called for the immediate arrest of those responsible at political, economic, military, and diplomatic levels, urging the international community to act urgently and decisively.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Israel’s decision, calling it a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. Israel’s actions will also jeopardize the prospects for peace in the Middle East and escalate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, it added.

Moreover, Iraq, Yemen, Chile, Oman, and Qatar have also voiced strong opposition. In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that it considers the plan a dangerous development that threatens to exacerbate the humanitarian suffering resulting from the ongoing war in the Strip, intensify its disastrous repercussions, and undermines efforts aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire.