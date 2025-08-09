Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian has paid an unannounced visit to the headquarters of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in the capital, Tehran, to mark National Journalists’ Day. The visit was aimed at extending congratulations to the journalists, photojournalists, and other personnel of IRNA.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pezeshkian’s visit coincided with National Journalists’ Day, a day that commemorates the martyrdom anniversary of IRNA correspondent Mahmoud Saremi. Saremi was killed on August 8, 1998, along with eight members of the Iranian Consulate General in Afghanistan.