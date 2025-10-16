Kampala: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that member states of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) have decisively rejected the re-imposition of United Nations sanctions against Iran under the so-called snapback mechanism. This statement followed the NAM foreign ministers’ meeting held in Kampala, Uganda.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi highlighted that the organization released a comprehensive final statement containing over 1,500 paragraphs addressing global political, economic, and social issues. Several key additions were made at Iran’s proposal, including condemnations of attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime on Iranian territory in mid-June. The statement also expressed solidarity with Iran in response to these acts of aggression.

The statement included a separate clause condemning the terrorist assault on Iran’s nuclear facilities, as well as denouncing acts of terrorism in Lebanon targeting communication systems. Additionally, Araghchi emphasized a pivotal paragraph affirming that UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses the 2015 nuclear deal, remains in full effect and must be implemented. This resolution is set to expire on October 18, according to its timeline and Paragraph 8.

All remaining UN sanctions related to Iran’s nuclear program will officially expire when the resolution expires. This unified stance aligns with the positions of Iran, Russia, and China, directly countering the interpretation advanced by the United States and several European nations regarding the snapback mechanism.

Araghchi described the NAM’s support for Iran’s legal position as a major diplomatic victory.