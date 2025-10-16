Tehran: Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of Parliament, has reaffirmed Iran’s sovereignty over the Persian Gulf trio islands, calling them an inseparable part of the Islamic Republic. Kowsari, who is also a member of the national security and foreign policy commission of Parliament, made the comments to IRNA on Thursday, reacting to the repeated unfounded allegations made by some countries regarding the ownership of the three Iranian islands.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa islands are an inseparable part of Iran’s territory, Kowsari asserted. The legislator emphasized the historical and legal sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran over these islands. From time to time, some countries that face dead ends in their own internal issues bring up the topic of the three islands, he said.

The islands have always been part of Iran, and their ownership is consistently registered in all historical maps and international documents, the lawmaker said. Kowsari further pointed to the presence of an Iranian population and existing infrastructure on the islands, adding that these areas are considered part of Hormozgan province. He dismissed the claims as empty words promoted by certain American-affiliated currents, deeming them lacking any value to warrant a response.