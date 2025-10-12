Shahriar: President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted that enhancing the quality of education in Iran is independent of foreign sanctions or external constraints, emphasizing the importance of the knowledge, motivation, and dedication of teachers and school managers.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pezeshkian made these remarks during the launch of the ‘Education Equity Movement with Public Participation’ projects in Shahriar. He stated that there is no justification for Iranian schools to fall behind those in other countries regarding quality and standards.

Pezeshkian underscored that classrooms in Iran should be equipped with facilities, teaching methods, and learning outcomes comparable to those worldwide. He highlighted that the primary driver of educational transformation is a shift in the mindset of managers, teachers, and experts.

He further emphasized that high-quality education is attainable only when educators are committed to ensuring that no student leaves the classroom without acquiring deep learning and adequate skills.