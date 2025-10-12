Tehran: A photo exhibition named ‘Vietnam: Eternal Beauty and Vitality’ commenced at Tehran’s Tajrish metro station on October 12, 2025, with the aim of promoting cultural exchanges between Iran and Vietnam. The event saw the participation of Nguyen Hong Thach, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the exhibition showcases a collection of photographs that capture the essence and vibrancy of Vietnam. The event is designed to strengthen the cultural ties between the two nations by highlighting the visual splendor and cultural richness of Vietnam. The exhibition provides an opportunity for visitors to experience a glimpse of Vietnam’s landscapes and traditions through the lens of photography.