Doha: President Masoud Pezeshkian is in Qatar to attend an Arab-Islamic emergency summit which is held in the wake of growing Israeli aggression in the West Asia region. The Iranian president arrived in Doha on Monday, where he will join other heads of state from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League (AL) for an emergency summit scheduled for later in the day.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the summit follows a preparatory meeting by foreign ministers of the OIC and the Arab League. That meeting was held on Sunday, in which Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took part. The summit is held at the request of Qatar after Israel attacked the Arab country last Tuesday.

The regime struck the headquarters of top officials of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, in Doha in an attempt to assassinate them who had gathered to review the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Doha summit also comes as Israel is escalating its military operations in the Gaza Strip where it is pressing ahead with a plan to occupy Gaza City, and continues to take civilian lives. Israel has killed more than 64,800 people and injured over 164,200 others in Gaza since it invaded the Palestinian territory on October 7, 2023. Women and children make up most of the casualties, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.