Salehi Highlights Strong Iran-Turkey Relations and Common Positions

Tehran: The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance has emphasized the longstanding and historical relations between Iran and Turkey, highlighting the two governments’ ongoing good relations and shared positions on numerous issues. Abbas Salehi expressed this sentiment during a recent meeting with Hejabi Kerlankic, the Turkish ambassador to Tehran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Salehi underscored the importance of cultural collaboration between the two countries, suggesting that they aim to conclude the year 2025 with high-quality cultural programs. This initiative reflects the mutual commitment to fostering cultural ties, building on the nations’ rich shared history and established diplomatic rapport.