Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has slammed the Israeli regime’s attacks on Lebanon and urged the international community to take serious action to curb the regime’s warmongering against Lebanon and other countries in the region.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baqaei strongly condemned the repeated military aggressions of the Israeli regime against Lebanon and the continuous violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also deplored the regime’s drone attack in the Msayleh village on Saturday, which targeted machinery and equipment used for debris removal and the reconstruction of residential areas damaged during the regime’s previous attacks.

Baqaei described the Israeli regime’s continuous violations of the ceasefire agreement and its military encroachment on Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law. He also criticized the inaction of the United States and France as the guarantors of the ceasefire.