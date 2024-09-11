The occupation bulldozes the surroundings of Nour Shams camp and blows up a warehouse in the Iktaba suburb



Tulkarm – Ma’an – The Israeli occupation forces bulldozed Nablus Street adjacent to Nour Shams camp tonight, coinciding with the ongoing aggression on the city of Tulkarm and its camp.

Local sources reported that the occupation bulldozers destroyed the infrastructure around the Martyr Saif Abu Labdeh roundabout at the entrance to the camp, and the streets of the Al-Ayada neighborhood, leaving extensive destruction there.

She added that bulldozers closed the doors of shops located on the main street of Nour Shams camp with dirt barriers.

Later, the occupation forces blew up a warehouse belonging to the Abu Daghash family in the Aktaba suburb east of Tulkarm city, without causing any injuries among the citizens.

In the same context, the occupation forces stormed tonight the villages and towns of Anabta, Kafr al-Labad, east of Tulkarm, and Qaffin in the north, amid the outbreak of clashes and the occupation soldiers firing live ammunition heavily, without any injuries being reported.

The occupation forces a

lso completely closed the Jabara Gate south of Tulkarm in both directions, which separates the city of Tulkarm from the villages of Al-Kafriyat Al-Saba and Qalqilya Governorate, and prevented vehicles from passing.

The occupation forces continue their aggression on Tulkarm camp, while sending more military reinforcements to it, and they continue to besiege Al-Israa Specialized Hospital and Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in the city.

Source: Maan News Agency