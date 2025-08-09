

Tehran: The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned ‘unlawful interventions’ by the United States in Venezuela’s domestic affairs, expressing solidarity with the people and government of the Latin American country. ‘The interventionist behavior and rhetoric of US officials in the internal affairs of sovereign States, including Venezuela, have unprecedentedly been undermining the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law,’ the ministry said in a post on X late on Friday.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, earlier that day, the US offered a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, accusing him of drug trafficking. ‘The United States’ offensive move in threatening the legitimate president of a UN member State and leveling baseless allegations against him reflects a growing addiction among US policymakers to militant unilateralism and unlawful coercive measures in pursuit of their illegitimate foreign policy objectives,’ said the Iranian Foreign Ministry.





It further said that ‘no responsible nation can remain indifferent to this dangerous trend, which targets the collective normative and ethical foundations of the United Nations.’ ‘Iran stands in solidarity with the people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and condemns US unlawful interventions in Venezuela’s domestic affairs,’ the ministry noted.





Venezuela also condemned the US for offering a $50m reward for the arrest of President Maduro, which is double the $25 million reward set by the Trump administration in January. Foreign Minister Yvan Gil called the move a political stunt and a violation of the sovereignty of Venezuela. He said in a Telegram post on Friday that the shortsighted reward from Attorney General of the United States Pam Bondi is the most futile trick that causes bewilderment, according to Russia’s TASS news agency. Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab also condemned Washington’s ridiculous and shameless reward for the arrest of Maduro.

