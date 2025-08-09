

Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian has marked National Journalist Day, praising journalists for conveying ‘the voice of the oppressed’ during the Israeli aggression in June. Speaking during a visit to IRIB’s News Network, which was targeted during the 12-day war of aggression, Pezeshkian said, ‘We have highly aware journalists who bring the voice of the oppressed people under the Israeli aggression to the world.’





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pezeshkian stressed that media can ‘clearly, transparently and explicitly highlight differences,’ noting that during the war waged by the Israeli regime and the US, national media was a unifying force, fostering solidarity and comprehensive defense by the Iranian nation.





Israel launched the large-scale assaults against Iran on June 13. Washington also joined the Israeli war and bombed three of Iran’s main nuclear facilities on the pretext of preventing Iran from what it claimed to be developing nuclear weapons.





Pointing out that the Israeli regime, under US guidance and support, attacked Iran ‘in line with America’s objectives,’ the president said the enemies sought to create chaos in Iran through blind attacks and the assassination of military commanders, scientists, and defenseless civilians. However, he said, ‘The nation’s presence and resistance led to victory in this battle.’

