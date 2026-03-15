US Officials Highlight Progress and Challenges in Hostage Recovery Efforts

Washington: Secretary of State Marco Rubio and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia emphasized the U.S. government's commitment to securing the release of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad during a U.S. Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Flag Raising Ceremony.

According to EMM, Secretary Rubio highlighted the progress made over the past year, noting that 175 individuals, including over 100 Americans, have been successfully brought home. He reiterated the U.S. stance that holding Americans hostage is unacceptable and emphasized efforts to return every American held abroad. Rubio also underscored the administration's policy of holding nations like Iran, Russia, and others accountable for wrongful detentions.

FBI Deputy Director Raia spoke about the enduring efforts to resolve the case of Bob Levinson, an American who was held hostage in Iran for nearly two decades. Raia expressed a personal commitment to bringing closure to Levinson's family and acknowledged the work of the FBI and its partners in pursuing justice. Raia also mentioned the release of posters seeking information on Levinson's case and the sharing of intelligence with international partners.

Secretary Rubio commended the advocacy of families and former detainees, stressing the importance of keeping the issue in the public eye. He highlighted the new State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention designation, which targets regimes that exploit Americans as leverage. Iran was the first country to receive this designation due to its record of hostage-taking and terrorism.

The ceremony served as a reminder of the ongoing challenges and the determination of U.S. officials to secure the release of detained Americans and prevent further incidents. The event also honored the efforts of the Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell and other agencies involved in these operations.