Israeli Forces Kill Two Children and Their Parents in West Bank

Hebron: The breaking of a Ramadan fast has ended tragically for a Palestinian family in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Soldiers fatally shot two boys and their parents. Two more children were wounded by shrapnel.

According to Deutsche Welle, the war in Iran has coincided with what rights groups say is a surge in violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. In the latest incident, Israeli authorities said that soldiers fatally shot four people in a car. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the victims were young brothers and their parents. Two more children survived. The attack occurred as the family returned from buying Eid gifts.