US Urges Allies to Secure Strait of Hormuz Amidst Tensions

Washington: US President Donald Trump is advocating for allied nations to join forces with the US and Israel in their conflict against Iran by dispatching warships to secure the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. Despite these efforts, the call for support has yet to be met with a significant response.

According to Deutsche Welle, President Trump is pressing allies to take responsibility for the effects stemming from the US-Israeli confrontation with Iran. While the United Kingdom and France have deployed troops to the region, their mission is limited to protecting nations affected by Iranian strikes. These forces are not engaging in combat operations nor are they tasked with escorting commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. In contrast, the Iranian government maintains that its conflict is solely with the United States and Israel, as well as any countries hosting adversarial forces.