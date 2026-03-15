Iranian Women’s Soccer Captain Rescinds Asylum Bid in Australia

Tehran: Five of the seven women who had been granted asylum in Australia have reportedly decided to return to Iran. Concerns about their safety arose after players remained silent during the Iranian national anthem.

According to Deutsche Welle, Iranian media reported on Sunday that the captain of the women's soccer team, Zahra Ghanbari, had rescinded her asylum application in Australia and would return to her home country. Ghanbari is set to travel from Australia to Malaysia and then fly back to Iran, as confirmed by Tehran's official IRNA news agency. Ghanbari is Iran's all-time top female goal scorer and will return "to the warm embrace of the homeland," according to IRNA.

Activists in Australia have expressed concerns that the women and their families might face political persecution upon returning to Iran, particularly in light of a recent government crackdown and ongoing conflict. Seven members of the women's soccer delegation initially claimed asylum after being eliminated from the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup hosted in Australia. The players drew attention after declining to sing Iran's national anthem during their first match, which led to them being labeled as "wartime traitors" by some conservative commentators in Iran.

The team later saluted during the anthem in subsequent games, leading to speculation about possible pressure from authorities. Amid increasing public attention, Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke personally granted humanitarian visas to six players and one team staff member. However, in the following days, one player, along with two others and the technical staff member, announced their decision to return to Iran.

Ghanbari is reportedly the fifth member of the group to reverse her decision, leaving just two team members who intend to remain in Australia. The reasons behind each individual's decision to return remain unclear. The rest of the team is currently staying in a hotel in Malaysia, awaiting their return to Iran.

Australia's Home Affairs Minister confirmed the initial news of the group's decision to return, stating, "The Australian government has done everything we could to make sure these women were provided with the chance for a safe future in Australia." Burke added that Australians should take pride in offering these women genuine choices and assistance.

Meanwhile, Iran's governing football body has accused Australia of coercing the players to defect, with the Iranian Sports Ministry accusing Australia of "playing in Trump's field."