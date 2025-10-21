WHO Regional Award Granted to Iranian Physician

Tehran: The World Health Organization (WHO) has awarded its Eastern Mediterranean Regional Award for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases to Iranian nutrition expert Dr. Majid Ghayour-Mobarhan, a professor at Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the award, supported by the State of Kuwait Prize for Health Promotion, recognizes researchers who have made outstanding contributions in combating cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other noncommunicable illnesses. Each year, the WHO honors scientists whose work significantly advances public health outcomes across the region.

Dr. Ghayour-Mobarhan was honored in 2024 for his pioneering studies in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. He leads the Mashhad Cohort Study, which investigates how dietary and lifestyle factors influence the development of heart disease among high-risk groups.