New york: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has revealed parts of a joint letter from China, Iran, and Russia, addressed to the Secretary-General and President of the United Nations Security Council, through a message on his X account. The letter challenges the E3’s attempt to trigger a snapback mechanism, labeling it legally and procedurally flawed.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the joint letter from Iran, China, and Russia to the United Nations secretary-general underscores the termination of UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231, which deals with the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear energy program. The letter, addressed to Antonio Guterres, highlights that all provisions of Resolution 2231 will be terminated after October 18, 2025, in accordance with operative paragraph 8 of the resolution.

The diplomatic missions of the three nations reaffirm the stance that the E3’s efforts to initiate the snapback process are inherently flawed. This collaborative message signifies a unified front by China, Iran, and Russia in response to the ongoing international discourse concerning Iran’s nuclear program and UNSC resolutions.