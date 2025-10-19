Haiphong: In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Fatemeh Mojallal secured the second gold medal for the Iranian team at the 2025 Asian Rowing Championships. The competition began on October 13 in Haiphong, Vietnam, with Iranian athletes entering the competition on October 16.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, during the finals of the women’s heavyweight single sculls, Mojallal clinched the gold medal on Sunday, adding to Iran’s achievements in the tournament. Just yesterday, the Iranian team had already celebrated a successful day, winning one gold and two bronze medals.

Additionally, Amir-Hossein Mahmoudpour represented Iran in the men’s lightweight single sculls final, finishing in sixth place with a time of 7:26.20. Athletes from Hong Kong and Uzbekistan took the top two spots in that event.