Araghchi Meets Iranian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia in Tehran



Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with the Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia in Tehran on Saturday. During the meeting, the ambassador, Enayati, presented a report on the latest status of bilateral relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi referred to the positive and growing trend in relations between the two countries. He praised the cooperation and joint efforts aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of further enhancing relations in both bilateral and multilateral areas.