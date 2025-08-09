

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry has welcomed a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing that peace and stability in the Caucasus region benefits all countries involved. The ministry has simultaneously expressed concerns about potential negative impacts from foreign interference at shared borders.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the statement was issued a day after Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed the peace agreement, brokered by US President Donald Trump, at the White House. This deal aims to resolve a long-standing territorial dispute, particularly focusing on the Nagorno-Karabakh region.





The statement from Iran highlighted its close monitoring of developments in the South Caucasus and its ongoing communication with Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Iranian government regards the peace agreement as a significant step toward achieving lasting peace in the region.





Furthermore, Iran expressed its concern over potential adverse effects of any foreign interference near its common borders, which could threaten regional security and sustainable stability. The ministry stressed the importance of adopting political, legal, and economic measures to protect national rights and interests.





Iran also emphasized that the establishment of transit routes and the unblocking of connection networks should support stability, security, and economic development only if they align with mutual interests, respect for national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, free from foreign interference.





Additionally, the ministry declared Iran’s readiness to maintain constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation with both Azerbaijan and Armenia. This cooperation aims to preserve regional peace, stability, and economic development through bilateral and regional mechanisms, such as the 3+3 format.

