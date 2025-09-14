

Tehran: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reacted to the baseless claims contained in the joint statement of the Group of Seven (G7) and urged its drafters to correct their wrong policies towards Tehran and the region.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the claims in the joint statement of the members of the G7 and its partners regarding Iran to be ‘baseless, irresponsible, and pure blame-game,’ and condemns it. The Ministry emphasized that the drafters of such statements should focus on correcting their “wrong and criminal policies” instead of engaging in what it described as a blame-game stemming from an outdated supremacist and colonial mentality.





The Ministry highlighted that making false accusations against those responsible for protecting Iran’s national security is a distortion of facts and a deceitful blame-game. It accused the drafters of such statements of promoting lawlessness and increasing insecurity through illegal and destabilizing actions, particularly in the West Asia region.





The Ministry’s statement asserted that the United States and other G7 members must be held accountable for their actions that endanger regional and global stability. It specifically pointed to their complicity in violations of international law by the Israeli regime in occupied Palestine and their support of notorious terrorists.





The statement concluded by criticizing the support of countries behind the anti-Iran statement for the Israeli regime’s actions in occupied Palestine. It suggested that issuing such statements serves to divert public attention from these actions, which it termed the “crime of the century.”

