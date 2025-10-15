Rome: Iran’s Ambassador to Italy Mohammad-Reza Sabouri says the three European countries – Britain, France, and Germany, collectively known as European Troika or E3- have gained nothing but a loss of credibility over their illegal move to restore the UN Security Council resolutions against Iran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in an article, a version of which was published by the Italian news agency Adnkronos, Sabouri explained the invalidity of the activation of the snapback mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal. He emphasized that October 18 will be a historic day for Iran and other signatories to the JCPOA as Resolution 2231 officially expires.

He stated that the European troika, in recent weeks, attempted to use the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism, but everyone witnessed a clear division among the members of the Security Council over reinstating sanctions against Iran. The ambassador had previously warned against ‘the provocative action’ at the UN, noting that the full responsibility for its consequences would lie with the United States and its key European allies.

Sabouri criticized Europe for failing to utilize its past experiences to construct an ideal future, instead choosing to imprison itself in past policies and act based on the interests of others. He argued that the diktat of US President Donald Trump for Europe signifies further weakening of the troika’s independence and credibility, as well as a clear violation of international rules. He added that the actions of the E3 have directly impacted the interests of all EU members, with consequences that will soon become apparent.

The Iranian ambassador also accused the European troika of damaging the credibility of the UN Security Council. He argued that the snapback mechanism, without following the legal process or legal basis, not only undermines trust in the Council’s decisions but also endangers international peace and security.