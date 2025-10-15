Kampala: An Iranian delegate has expressed regret over a ‘baseless and repetitive’ territorial claim by the United Arab Emirates regarding three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, raised during a meeting of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministers in Uganda.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Mohammad Hassannejad Pirkouhi, director general for international peace and security at the Foreign Ministry and a member of the Iranian delegation, said on Wednesday it was ‘regrettable’ that the UAE representative used the NAM platform – which he said should promote solidarity and understanding among members – to repeat a claim ‘completely unrelated to the meeting’s agenda.’

Reaffirming Iran’s permanent sovereignty over the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa islands, Pirkouhi described any challenge to Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty as ‘totally unacceptable and null.’

He urged all regional countries to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and called on the UAE to focus instead on strengthening cooperation and friendship among neighbors, as well as confronting ‘the main threat to the region and humanity – the expansionism and warmongering of the genocidal Israeli regime.’