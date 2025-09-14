

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasized that the European Troika, comprising Britain, Germany, and France, lacks any legal, ethical, or political right to activate the snapback mechanism regarding Iran’s nuclear commitments. In a post on the social media platform X on Saturday night, Araqchi underlined, “It is not just that the E3 has no legal, political, or moral entitlement to invoke ‘snapback’, and that even if they did, ‘use or lose it’ doesn’t work.”





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi further underscored, “It’s that the correct expression for the E3’s dilemma is ‘use it *and* lose it’. Or better yet, ‘use it and lose it *all*’.” The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was agreed upon in July 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 countries (the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, and Germany). The agreement aimed to ensure that Iran’s nuclear program would be exclusively peaceful in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions that had severely impacted the Iranian economy.





However, the subsequent inaction of the European signatories in fulfilling their obligations undermined the agreement’s effectiveness and contributed to rising tensions.

