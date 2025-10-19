Tehran: The formal expiration of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, marks a significant political confrontation that highlights the diminishing influence of Western powers and the emergence of a multipolar global order.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, this analysis is based on an opinion piece published by the Middle East Monitor.

The opinion, titled ‘The 2231 Rift: How Iran’s Defiance Exposes the Deep Divide in the Global Order,’ was released on the same day the ten-year-long Resolution 2231 officially lapsed. The expiration follows a move in late August by Britain, Germany, and France-collectively known as the E3 and members of the Iran deal-to initiate the snapback mechanism process under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The article indicates that, according to JCPOA, Resolution 2231 was set to expire on this date, effectively lifting the last vestiges of UN sanctions against Iran. However, instead of closure, the United States and its European allies have opted to unilaterally extend the restrictions, invoking the snapback mechanism that was originally intended to be dormant.

The opinion further discusses the strong rejection of the snapback sanctions by Iran, as well as by Russia, China, and over 120 countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). It highlights that the moment is historically significant not only for Iran’s defiance but also for the widespread support Iran now finds across the Global South.

The article argues that such a collective stance would have been unimaginable a decade ago, when US sanctions were nearly universally enforced. Now, emerging economies from Latin America to South Asia increasingly view these Western-led enforcement tools as outdated relics of a unipolar past.

According to the article, the developments surrounding the snapback reflect a broader structural transformation, indicating the fragmentation of the post-1945 international order promoted by the US and its allies. It suggests that the United States and its allies are finding it challenging to maintain control over the institutions they created, while new powers, particularly in the East and Global South, are asserting legitimacy based on pluralism, sovereignty, and non-intervention.

The author also outlines Tehran’s measures to build its ‘strategic future’ with the East, noting that the NAM’s stance over Resolution 2231 at its recent ministerial meeting in Uganda supports this trajectory. This meeting marked the first time in decades that a collective bloc representing the majority of the world’s population openly defied the Western interpretation of international law.

The article states that the NAM’s move has geopolitical implications that extend far beyond Iran’s nuclear program, warning of potential risks to the UNSC as a body intended for consensus. It notes that if 120 countries can reject a UN resolution backed by the West, it signals a legitimacy crisis for institutions meant to uphold global order.

The opinion concludes that the West risks facing long-term strategic costs with each unilateral action, thereby eroding the credibility of the system they claim to defend. For Iran and its partners, this erosion is seen not as a crisis but as an opportunity to redefine global governance on more equitable and multipolar terms.