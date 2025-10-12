Tehran: Robson Mcleigh Musarafu, a member of the Friends of Palestine Solidarity Movement in Zimbabwe, highlighted the ‘measurable’ military capability of Iran during the Israeli-imposed war against the Islamic Republic. Musarafu made these remarks to IRNA during the 8th International Conference on Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Adolescents in Tehran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Musarafu stated that Iran emerged victorious against the aggression of the Zionist regime in mid-June, praising the military power of the Islamic Republic. He also discussed Iran’s longstanding efforts to support the resistance front in West Asia, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Musarafu criticized the Western mainstream media, accusing it of being a tool used to obscure the realities faced by the Palestinian nation. Additionally, he referred to the United States as ‘the master of vetoes’ against Palestine in the UN Security Council.

The international event in Tehran saw participation from over 100 individuals representing 32 countries. It was convened to honor Mohammed al-Durrah, a young Palestinian boy killed by Israeli forces in 2000. Attendees hailed from countries such as Palestine, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Lebanon, Turkey, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Serbia, Malaysia, and Zimbabwe, among others.