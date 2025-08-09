

Caracas: Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has congratulated his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Caracas, expressing his country’s readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in a message to Araghchi, Gil extended ‘the warmest greetings’ on behalf of the people, government, and himself on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran.





The comprehensive strategic alliance between Venezuela and Iran has expanded significantly in recent decades, he said, reaffirming Caracas’ interest in boosting cooperation with Tehran based on the 2022-2042 cooperation roadmap.





The Venezuelan foreign minister also expressed his country’s interest to build on synergies in multilateralism, particularly within the framework of the Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter, which he said contributes to strengthening a fair, peaceful, equal, multicentric and multipolar new world order.

