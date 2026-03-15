Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi Rejects Trump’s Negotiation Claims Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has firmly dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's assertions that Tehran is seeking a deal to end the ongoing war. This statement comes amidst heightened tensions in the region and signals a continued stalemate in diplomatic relations between Iran and the United States.

According to Deutsche Welle, Germany has also taken a stance in the conflict, with German politician Johann Wadephul declaring that Germany will not play an "active part" in the war. Wadephul expressed skepticism about expanding the European Union's naval mission in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, suggesting a cautious approach to the escalating situation.

In related developments, a rocket attack on Baghdad International Airport has resulted in injuries to four people, highlighting the region's volatility. Meanwhile, Israel has denied reports suggesting a shortage of missile interceptors, reaffirming its defense readiness.

On another front, the U.S. Energy Secretary has projected that the war could conclude in the coming weeks, indicating an optimistic outlook on the conflict's resolution. The international community continues to monitor these developments closely as the situation unfolds.