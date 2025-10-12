Tehran: Vuka€¦¡in €¦½unic, a member of the Student Front Activists Movement in Serbia, emphasizes the importance of disseminating information about the status of Palestinians by uncovering the true nature of the Zionist regime. €¦½unic made these comments to IRNA on the sidelines of the 8th International Conference on Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Adolescents held in Tehran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, €¦½unic addressed the Israeli-imposed war against Iran, asserting that the Zionist regime is an entity seeking to spread war throughout the region. He expressed solidarity with the Iranian people and criticized US President Donald Trump for advocating war globally. €¦½unic condemned Western media’s portrayal of Trump as a peacemaker in the region.

The international conference, attended by over 100 participants from 32 countries, was held to commemorate Mohammed al-Durrah, a young Palestinian boy killed by Israeli forces in 2000. The event featured attendees from a wide range of countries, including Palestine, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Lebanon, Turkey, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Serbia, Malaysia, and Zimbabwe.