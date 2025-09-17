Vienna: Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has announced that his recent visit to Vienna was concluded with notable achievements, marking a positive step for the country amid ongoing political and media challenges against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. Eslami participated in the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and emphasized the importance of Iran’s presence to clarify realities and counter biased narratives.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Eslami described the mission as successful and commended Iran’s ambassador to Austria and the country’s representation at international organizations in Vienna for their impactful contributions. He highlighted that American and Israeli circles have been applying political, media, and psychological pressure on Iran, which necessitated Tehran’s active participation to present its perspective and underline the damages inflicted on international law, the safeguards system, and the IAEA itself.

Eslami asserted that their presence and presentation of facts prevented the field from being dominated by a one-sided narrative that attempts to depict Iran as unsupervised and straying from its nuclear commitments. He also mentioned a recent agreement between Iran and the IAEA, noting that European countries had previously made such cooperation a precondition. However, their stance became more aggressive following the signing of the document between Iran’s foreign minister and the IAEA director general.

Furthermore, Eslami stressed the necessity for a revised approach in the safeguards system to effectively address situations where nuclear facilities are targeted by military attacks.