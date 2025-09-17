Iran’s Top Security Official Engages in Strategic Talks with Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, has met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh to discuss various issues concerning the future of the West Asia region. The meeting, held on Tuesday afternoon, focused on strategic regional matters and the conditions of Islamic countries.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the discussions highlighted the importance of enhancing economic cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Key topics included addressing challenges faced by traders and fostering joint investments across diverse sectors.

Larijani also held a separate meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud. During this encounter, Khalid expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by Iranian officials during his previous visit to Tehran in April this year. The two officials emphasized the importance of following up on past agreements and explored new areas of cooperation, particularly in defense.

Larijani a

rrived in Riyadh at noon on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia is his third regional destination since he assumed office as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council on August 5 this year, after visits to Iraq and Lebanon.