Turkish, Iranian Top Envoys Discuss Upcoming Nuclear Talks in Istanbul



Istanbul: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, have discussed over a phone call the upcoming nuclear talks set to take place in Istanbul on Friday. During the call, they also addressed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and developments in Syria, as reported by Turkish diplomatic sources.





According to TRTworld.com, a new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the three European countries known as the E3—the UK, France, and Germany—is scheduled to occur in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday. The discussions are part of ongoing efforts to address Iran’s nuclear program and related geopolitical tensions.





Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that there are no plans to hold talks with the United States under the current circumstances. Previously, negotiations between Tehran and the US were facilitated by Omani mediators. However, these talks were disrupted by a surprise Israeli attack on Iran on June 13, leading to a 12-day conflict. The attack occurred just two days before a planned sixth round of negotiations in Muscat, Oman.





Iran has accused the US of being complicit in the Israeli attack, which resulted in the deaths of high-ranking Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. In response, the US conducted strikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites, claiming to have destroyed them. A ceasefire was reached on June 24, bringing a temporary halt to hostilities.

