Al-Tayeb, Indonesian Vice-President address escalating issue of Islamophobia



Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Marouf Amin hosted Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders Ahmed Al-Tayeb, at the Indonesian Presidency on Thursday. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation to address the escalating issue of Islamophobia.

Dr. Marouf Amin warmly welcomed Sheikh Al-Azhar to Indonesia. He emphasized the Indonesian people’s deep affection and respect for Al-Azhar, which holds significant trust as the foremost religious and educational authority for Indonesians.

He highlighted Indonesia’s commitment to enhancing educational ties with Al-Azhar, including establishing the Office for the Development of International Student Education in Indonesia to prepare students before they study at Al-Azhar University.

Amin underscored Indonesia’s investment in its Al-Azhar students, seeing them as future scholars and community leaders.

The Indonesian Vice President also praised the coordinated efforts between the Egyptian Zakat and Charity House and Indonesia’

s Zakat and Charity Authority in providing humanitarian aid and relief supplies to Gaza. He reaffirmed Indonesia’s steadfast support for Palestinian rights and condemned the injustices and violence faced by Palestinians, advocating for their cause in international forums.

Amin stressed the necessity of ongoing collaboration with Al-Azhar and the Muslim Council of Elders to combat misconceptions about Islam globally. He expressed concern over the rise of Islamophobia, particularly in Western countries, highlighting its threat to Muslim communities’ security and stability. He called for efforts to promote the true values of Islam, its moderation, and tolerance, countering false accusations of violence and extremism.

In response, the Grand Imam reiterated Al-Azhar’s commitment to promoting the moderate teachings of Islam. He mentioned Al-Azhar’s efforts in facilitating East-West dialogues and international conferences advocating for women’s rights in Islam.

Sheikh Al-Azhar emphasized Al-Azhar’s promotion of c

itizenship over minority status, advocating for equality and integration among all citizens regardless of religion, race, or gender. He cited the Medina Document as a historic example of Islamic principles promoting respect, coexistence, and integration between Muslims and non-Muslims.

The Grand Imam highlighted the need for greater coordination and unity among Islamic countries and institutions to address shared challenges and crises effectively. He cautioned against division within the Islamic world, emphasizing the importance of collective cooperation among political decision-makers, religious scholars, and intellectuals to foster progress and prosperity.

Overall, both leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation between Indonesia and Al-Azhar in promoting Islamic values of peace, tolerance, and solidarity on the global stage.

Source: State Information Service Egypt