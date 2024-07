A Palestinian teenager was martyred on Thursday by Israeli bullets near Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its crews carried the martyr to the hospital in Tubas.

Local media clarified that Ali Rubayah, 17 years, a resident of Meithalun village, was shot dead in confrontation in Siris village, south Jenin, with the Israeli occupation forces, which stormed the village.

Source: Kuwait News Agency